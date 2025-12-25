Neighbors describe chaotic scene after Christmas Day crash in Milwaukee sends several to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A Christmas Day car crash on Milwaukee's northwest side sent several people to the hospital and left neighbors scrambling to help after one vehicle burst into flames.

The crash happened at North 68th and Fiebrantz Avenue, where dramatic video captured by a witness shows flames shooting from a silver SUV in the aftermath of the collision.

Neighbors who called 911 said they didn't see the actual crash but heard it from inside their homes. When they rushed outside, they found the mother getting her children out of her car while other neighbors ran to help both drivers.

According to witnesses, three young men were in the vehicle that caught fire.

Brittney, who witnessed the scene after the crash, described the chaotic moments when she ran outside after hearing the impact.

"It was just crazy. I was like, well, luckily they got the young guys out and whatnot, but I was like hopefully everybody is fine, but I thought it was about to blow up," Brittney said.

The driver of a dark gray sedan involved in the crash told reporters that the other driver ran a stop sign and hit her vehicle while she was traveling with her children to their Christmas celebration. The mother later took herself and her children to the hospital.

The crash highlights ongoing traffic concerns in the area, neighbors said. Residents report that drivers frequently speed along 68th Street because there are few stop signs running north and south. While there is a stop sign at Fiebrantz Avenue, neighbors say drivers often ignore it.

Milwaukee police were still gathering evidence at the scene and had not released additional details about the crash or the extent of injuries at the time this story was published.

