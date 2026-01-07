MILWAUKEE — For nearly four years, Moe Wince has worked to bring fresh, affordable groceries to Sherman Park, one of Milwaukee's 13 federally designated food deserts. But now, the co-owner of the community grocery store is struggling to keep his doors open.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce that we are struggling to keep our doors open," Wince said.

The store faces multiple challenges: rising food costs, damage from August flooding, the pause in federal food share benefits, and theft.

For neighbors like Lydell Ramey, who shops at the store several times a month, the potential closure would be devastating.

"I'd be heartbroken if they close," Ramey said. "You come here to get those things you can't find in them other stores, that'd be crazy."

Vickie Finley, another regular customer, values the store's convenience and ownership.

Neighbors concerned as Milwaukee food desert grocery store fights to stay open

"Being that it's a Black owned business, I try to support our Black owned businesses," Finley said. "It would be a shame if it did close, like I said, it's convenient, right on major streets."

The nearest grocery store is a Pick 'n Save near Fond du Lac and Capitol, over a mile and a half away.

Wince is pleading for help, whether financial support or organizational assistance, to continue serving his community.

"How do we continue bringing fresh fruits and vegetables and affordable groceries to this community, one of 13 food deserts in the city of Milwaukee?" Wince said.

Despite the challenges, Wince maintains his vision for the neighborhood.

"This is a neighborhood, this is a neighborhood, how do we continue putting the neighborhood back in the hood?" Wince said.

Wince can be reached at the store phone number (414) 810-4919 or by email wincenassoc@aol.com.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

