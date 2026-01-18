Neighbors adjust shopping plans after Milwaukee Sentry on Silver Spring announces closure

MILWAUKEE — A grocery store serving Milwaukee’s northwest side is closing permanently, with residents near the Havenwoods neighborhood saying the closure leaves them with fewer nearby options for groceries.

According to a sign at the Sentry Foods at 6350 West Silver Spring Drive, the closure is permanent but did not specify the store’s final day of operation.

Precious Taylor, who lives across the street, said the closure came as a surprise.

“I went in there literally two days ago,” Taylor said. “Then I found out they were permanently closed. They just opened not that long ago. It’s shocking."

Sentry Foods opened at the Silver Spring Drive location in October 2023, following years of community requests for a full-service grocery store in the area. At the time, city leaders described the opening as part of broader efforts to bring essential services closer to residents.

In its posted notice, Sentry Management said “many factors were carefully considered” before the decision to close. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment seeking additional details.

Taylor said the store’s proximity mattered to many nearby residents.

“I don’t have a vehicle right now,” she said. “The store is literally across the street."

The Sentry closure comes less than a week after an Aldi store, less than two miles away, shut down. That store had also served residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“With Sentry closed and Aldi closed, there isn’t really a neighborhood store anymore,” Taylor said.

Kimberly McGowan, who lives nearby, said she learned about the closure when she arrived at the store.

“It was cold, and I was getting ready to catch the bus here,” McGowan said.

McGowan said the recent closures limit nearby options.

“Everything else is farther away,” she said. “Aldi closed, Pick ’n Save closed, so Sentry was an option for me.”

When the Aldi closure was announced last week, Alderwoman Andrea Pratt said she planned to work with city leaders and business owners to attract grocery stores to the area. In that statement, she cited recent Pick ’n Save closures near 35th Street and North Avenue and along Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

City leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the closure of Sentry Foods on Saturday.

