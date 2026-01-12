Milwaukee neighbors wonder where they’ll shop next after ALDI closure

MILWAUKEE — Shoppers at an ALDI store near Sherman and Custer expressed sadness and concern Sunday as they learned the store was closing permanently.

"I was really heartbroken today," Selena Green said. "I didn't even know the store was closing."

A sign on the door announced the permanent closure, effective at the end of business hours on Sunday, Jan. 11.

"I came for some water but mainly to say goodbye to my friends," Sherry Adams, who has lived in the neighborhood for 26 years, said. "I almost started crying back there."

For one family, the store held special meaning.

"Our mother used to work here, that's why we love it so much," Angel Sr. said. "We still have memories with our mom."

With ALDI closed, residents said they'll now face longer trips for groceries. Many mentioned stores miles away.

"The next closest for me is on Good Hope. That's five or six miles. This is less than two," Green said.

City data shows 118,900 Milwaukee residents live more than one mile from a grocery store, according to a 2023 Fresh Food Access Update.

About 18.4% of Milwaukee households lack cars, according to a 2019 Fresh Food Access Report.

"My sister's expecting a baby, so I would like to keep it open because it's close by and we don't have a vehicle to get there," Angel Sr. said.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt called the closure part of a broader divestment from neighborhoods with limited access to fresh food resources. Recent Pick 'n Save closures at 35th and North and on Silver Spring Drive in Glendale have reduced grocery options for area residents, according to Pratt's Jan. 9 statement.

The store will shift personnel and resources to other ALDI locations, Pratt added.

The closure adds to concerns about grocery access in Milwaukee.

Another area grocery store, Sherman Park Grocery, is fighting to stay open after facing financial difficulties. The store has served a federally recognized food desert since 2022.

"When you take from those who don't have, it sends a message that nobody cares," Green said.

Pratt said she plans to work with city staff and local businesses to attract new grocery outlets to the area.

TMJ4 News reached out to ALDI but did not receive an immediate response.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

