MILWAUKEE — A dramatic rescue unfolded early Sunday morning when a neighbor helped save a baby from a burning apartment building near 77th and Green Tree in Milwaukee, lowering the infant to safety in a carrier as smoke billowed from the structure.

Anthone Medina witnessed the terrifying scene and jumped into action to help rescue the child.

"It was terrifying," Medina said.

Medina and other neighbors took matters into their own hands to save the baby's life.

"Since they didn't arrive immediately, we tried to save the baby life by lowering him down with a blanket to get him to safety," Medina said.

Neighbor recounts saving baby from Milwaukee apartment fire, highlighting sprinkler safety concern

Milwaukee Fire Department crews quickly responded to the scene, using ladders to help evacuate residents from the burning building. Video from neighbor Angelica Trevino captured firefighters working to rescue people from the blaze.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed the apartment building lacks sprinkler systems, an ongoing safety concern that has been reported on previously. The building is now considered unlivable, with the front entrance boarded up.

Jody Tipton, a retired firefighter, emphasized the critical importance of sprinkler systems in fighting fires and protecting lives.

"Lives are in danger," Tipton said.

Sprinkler systems can significantly reduce response times and fire damage, often extinguishing flames before firefighters arrive.

"Oh it's so much faster. Usually by the time we get here, the fire is already knocked down. Usually it puts the fire out, so that the people can actually get out of the place," Tipton said.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has been working with multiple city departments to create a database that would inform dispatchers which buildings lack sprinkler systems. This information would allow them to send additional crews when fires occur in these higher-risk structures.

Eric Daun, president of Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Local 215, supports the database initiative as a crucial safety measure.

"Anytime there is a higher risk, we should have more resources coming," Daun said.

The database would provide firefighters with better preparation for dangerous situations.

"It gives us a fighting chance to get everybody out," Daun said.

Berrada, the company that owns the apartment building, did not respond to requests for comment about where displaced tenants are being housed or why the building lacks sprinkler systems.

