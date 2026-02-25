Nathan Hale High School cheerleading team wins its first-ever state championship

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Nathan Hale High School cheerleading team has won its first-ever state championship.

The six-member Huskies squad began practicing in late April and went into the competition not expecting to place, but came away with the title.

Co-head coach Alison Rageth said the team stayed true to its values on the way to the championship.

"We're going to stay true to our team values, and they just put on the best routine that I've ever seen. We're just so grateful to take home state champs. Like I said earlier, I've never felt anything or experienced anything like that before," Rageth said.

Co-coach Lizzie Trilk said the bond the team built together was a key part of their success.

"We like to use this saying, one team, one dream, one family, because these girls work so hard together, they truly are a family. They've built a bond that is irreplaceable," Trilk said.

Team member Venicia Roberts said the squad was not expecting to win.

"We were going on there, not expecting to place at all,l and we were just thankful for all of the love and the memories shared. But winning state champs was definitely a bonus; we were really, really excited," Roberts said.

Team member Andrea Fitzgerald said the hard work the squad put in made the victory meaningful.

"Honestly, it's very fun that amount of work that we put in. It's crazy no every team is perfect. We've had a lot of bad practices that we thought that we weren't gonna make it this far," Fitzgerald said.

Team member Maya Tulach said the championship was something she did not expect in her first year.

"It's very exciting, something that I didn't think would happen in my first year. Definitely, I'm so proud of us for getting there," Tulach said.

