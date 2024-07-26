'My nightmare had begun': Atlanta teen gets shot while visiting family in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — "I got that phone call Wednesday,” Kaydene Favors said.

It's a phone call no mother ever wants to answer.

"My nightmare had begun that he was shot,” Favors added.

Her 17-year-old son, Kaden Gregory was shot while visiting family in Milwaukee from Atlanta.

He is just days away from starting his senior year of high school in Atlanta.

Kaydene Favors. Kaden in the hospital



The shooting happened on Tuesday, July 16th just after 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of N. 24th St.

"It's so random, the violence that's happening here with guns. It's just so random,” Favors said.

Watch: Atlanta teen gets shot while visiting family in MKE

Atlanta teen gets shot while visiting family in Milwaukee

That’s why this protective mom was nervous about her son visiting family in Milwaukee without her.

Kaydene Favors Kaden and his mom Kaydene.

"He really wants to get to know his father’s side of the family who still lives in Milwaukee,” Favors explained.

Gregory was doing just that last week when he and his 20-year-old cousin were shot.

"The doctor told him two inches here it could have missed you and two inches there you could be dead,” Favors explained.

Kaydene Favors. Kaden in the hospital.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the man involved in the shooting that injured Gregory and his cousin was involved in another shooting on July 17th.

The shooter was hurt and arrested in a shoot-out with police at a gas station near Sherman and Capitol.

"It's just so senseless,” Favors said.

She can't help but think of what could have been while she sits by her son’s side in the Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Wisconsin.

"There are so many if onlys. If only I hadn't let him come in the first place. If only I had him come home earlier,” Favors said.

As she thinks about the what-ifs, she also reflects on the message she has for parents.

"It's easy to read about it and say okay not my kid, he's at home. Where I think as a community we just need to come together more and teach these young children that from our generation that guns are not the way,” Favors said.

In the meantime, she is focused on getting her son healthy enough to get home to Atlanta.

Kaydene Favors. Kaden Gregory and his aunt.

The family started this fundraiser to help raise money for these unexpected costs.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip