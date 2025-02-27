MILWAUKEE — Plans for a vape and tobacco shop at Alreem Hookah Lounge are igniting debate in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/vape-shop-sparks-community-debate-in-murray-hill-over-signage-permit

At a community meeting held Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions regarding the proposed addition and accompanying signage.

The meeting highlighted a divided crowd, with some supporting the new venture while others opposed it.

Concerns were raised over the saturation of tobacco and vape shops in the area and the litter commonly associated with them, which some said includes discarded vape products. Parking issues and nuisance problems were also brought up by some neighbors.

Watch: Murray Hill residents go back-and-forth on vape shop at community meeting

Mixed reactions to Hookah Lounge proposal in Milwaukee's Murray Hill neighborhood

The controversial signage, described by some as an “attack on the neighborhood,” has already been addressed.

Following city intervention, the signage was removed, and the tobacco and vape shop was closed.

Emil Ovbiagele, the attorney representing Alreem Hookah Lounge, indicated that the establishment is open to compromise after hearing the sentiments expressed by the community.

Mike Beiermeister Emil Ovbiagele

“I think by and large, they really weren't fans of the signage,” Ovbiagele said. “So even ahead of the meeting, just hearing general sentiments, that was taken down as a measure of good faith, and that application will be withdrawn.”

The proposal for the retail tobacco and vape shop remains contentious.

Residents like Megan Schultz expressed concerns on Tuesday about community needs, emphasizing a desire for more family-friendly options.

“Why do we need this shop? Give us an ice cream shop, give us a hangout spot, a gathering space, a wellness space,” Schultz said.

Mike Beiermeister Ava Kurszewski

In contrast, others, including college student Ava Kurszewski, argued for business representation, stating, “I personally don't smoke or vape. I don't really notice that they're here, which is why I was surprised to hear that people want them gone.”

Looking ahead, Ovbiagele noted that feedback from the community will shape the next steps. Alreem Hookah Lounge plans to hold another meeting to present a revised proposal for the vape shop space. The date for this follow-up gathering has yet to be determined.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip