MILWAUKEE — A business in Milwaukee’s Murray Hill neighborhood is facing pushback as it seeks a permit to expand signage to sell vapes and tobacco.

While the shop’s owners hope to contribute to the community, the local neighborhood association argues there are already too many similar stores in the area. Residents have mixed feelings about the issue.

Megan Schultz, a member of the neighborhood association, believes the store is unnecessary.

TMJ4 Alreem Hookah Lounge



“There are six, maybe more than six, within a half-hour radius where people can get their fix,” Schultz said.

On the other hand, some believe businesses should have the right to operate as long as they follow the law.

“Everyone has a right to open their own business, despite what it sells, as long as it’s legal,” said Ivan Brown, a UWM student who lives in the area.

TMJ4 Ivan Brown, a UWM student



Alreem Hookah Lounge, the business seeking expansion, wants to add more signage to attract customers. However, neighborhood leaders are pushing back, concerned about the potential impact on families and young people.

“We know the data, right? It’s not healthy. Kids shouldn’t be smoking, and they shouldn’t be starting young,” Schultz said.

TMJ4 Megan Schultz, a member of the Murray Hill Neighborhood Association



Many University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students and other neighbors I spoke to say they are fine with a legal business operating as long as it takes steps to prevent underage sales.

“There’s one down the street. They have a right to be here as long as they’re not breaking any laws,” Brown said.

Watch: Vape shop sparks community debate in Murray Hill over signage permit

Vape shop sparks community debate in Murray Hill over signage permit

Madison Strickland, another student, sees a positive side to the shop.

“It’s going to help the community as a whole because I feel like a lot of vape shops have a welcoming atmosphere,” Strickland said.

TMJ4 MADISON STRICKLAND - UWM STUDENT WHO LIVES IN THE AREA



Still, not everyone agrees. Some fear the long-term effects of having more vape shops in the area.

“Probably not good for the neighborhood, but I guess people make their own decisions if they want to vape or not,” said Moritz Junker, another student.

TMJ4 Moritz Junker, UWM student.



Megan Schultz believes the neighborhood could benefit from a different type of business.

“Why do we need this shop? Give us an ice cream shop, give us a hangout spot, give us a gathering space, a wellness space,” Schultz said.

Junker also warned about the risks of vaping.

“It’s definitely addictive, and I don’t think that’s good. I don’t recommend people start vaping,” Junker said.

The debate isn’t over yet. A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, where residents will have a chance to voice their opinions before a final decision is made. The meeting is set to be held at Hookah Lounge and Restaurant on Wednesday, February 26, at 6 p.m., located at 2128 E. Locust Ave.

Schultz made her stance clear: “We do not need another vape shop.”

But Strickland sees it differently: “They aren’t forcing you to buy something.”

I reached out to the owner of Alreem Hookah Lounge for a statement, but he decided not to comment and asked me to call his lawyer, who was unavailable during my reporting.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip