MPS to hold first of 4 informational budget meetings; community invited to attend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is holding informational budget meetings for the public around the city and virtually in February and March, as the district prepares for the 2026-27 budget and addresses a deficit identified in recent audits.

The community will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback at the meetings.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at James Madison Academic Campus.

At the meetings, MPS leaders will provide information, take questions and listen to concerns.

The district will also outline plans for savings in the 2026-27 school year, including cuts to Central Services staffing and redeployment of resources to schools.

Three sessions will be in person, and free childcare will be provided at each location:

Tuesday, February 24, at 6:00 p.m. — James Madison Academic Campus, 8135 W. Florist Ave.

Saturday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. — Casimir Pulaski High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Tuesday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. — Riverside University High School, 1615 E. Locust St.

A virtual session will conclude this series of meetings:

Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m. — Register for the meeting at mpsmke.com/budgetvirtual [pzpgmgqab.cc.rs6.net]

