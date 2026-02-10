MPS financial audits reveal $46M budget gap; District sets June 30 goal to 'reduce that imbalance'

Three financial audits conducted for the Milwaukee Public Schools revealed a $46 million budget gap, according to a press release from the school district.
The release pointed to state funding that has not kept up with inflation as a contributor to the deficit and noted that, "without voter-supported referenda, the district’s financial position would be considerably worse."
The district has set a goal of June 30 for "reducing the imbalance," with the following steps being taken this year:
- Review unspent funds set aside in the budget
- Freeze non‑essential new positions and contracted services
- Increase participation in federal nutrition programs
- Conduct a study on transportation costs
- Review existing district contracts
- Seek additional reimbursements for high‑cost special education services
- Expand summer school participation
- And fully leverage state and federal grant opportunities to accelerate initiatives
Plans for next fiscal year include reducing Central Services staffing.
"These decisions are not easy,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said, “but they reflect our unwavering commitment to putting students first, protecting classrooms, and ensuring the long‑term well-being of Milwaukee Public Schools.”
The Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with plans to discuss the fiscal year 2027 budget and the long-range facilities master plan.
