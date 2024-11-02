MPS teacher speaks out after being attacked by parent in front of students

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools parent has been charged with assaulting a special education teacher at Bruce Elementary School in front of her students.

Eddie Dewayne Caldwell, 53, faces charges of battery to a school district officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told officers that Caldwell assaulted a teacher in her classroom in front of her students at 8 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Shericka Nelson was looking forward to class on Tuesday.

“I arrived at eight o'clock and went to the classroom because it was a very exciting day, because that's when the kids got to go trick or treating around the classroom,” said Nelson.

Just after arriving, that all changed for the special education teacher. She said Caldwell, the student’s mother, and the student were at the table where she sits.

Nelson said good morning to the family. That’s when she said Caldwell confronted her.

“He said, “My son told me that you hit him and also held him while another child hit him.” I said, “No, that's not true. That's not what happened. I said, If you want to step out, that’s when he cut me off,” said Nelson.

She told TMJ4 that a day earlier, she was trying to separate Caldwell’s child and another from hitting each other.

The confrontation turned violent shortly after.

“That's when he just pushed me in the window, and my head jerked, and he struck me twice in the head,” said Nelson.

The incident happened in front of 29 students and 5 adults. Another teacher ran out to call for help.

“After that, I was shocked,” said Nelson. “I had a coworker that was there, you know, yelling like, “Stop, stop!” You know, don't put your hands on her.”

Nelson said she did not retaliate and left the classroom, walking to the office to let them know what happened. Meanwhile, Caldwell remained in the building.

“I did not feel safe. I didn't feel protected or anything,” said Nelson.

The special education teacher said she had to contact the police for help. She traveled to the police station to let them know what happened.

The attack left her with injuries to her neck, back, and head, as well as emotional trauma.

“I just want to feel safe when I come to work. I want to be able to, you know, not have to worry about something like this ever again,” said Nelson.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Caldwell, who is not in custody at this time.

“Not only do children need to be protected and safe, but staff as well,” said Nelson.

