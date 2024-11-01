Milwaukee Public Schools parent charged with assaulting an MPS teacher in front of her students

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools parent has been charged with assaulting a special education teacher at Bruce Elementary School in front of her students.

Eddie Dewayne Caldwell, 53, faces charges of battery to a school district officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told officers that Caldwell assaulted a teacher in her classroom in front of her students at 8 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Witnesses say Caldwell entered the classroom, said he was going to beat her up, then allegedly pushed her against a wall and struck her multiple times in the head.

The teacher told police she recognized him as one of her students’ fathers.

The attack caused her pain, was done without her consent, and left her fearing for her safety. The teacher told officers Caldwell assaulted her in front of five adults and 29 students. As a result of his actions, the school contacted police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Caldwell, who is not in custody at this time.

