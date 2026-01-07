MPS coach removed from position after allegedly slapping student athlete

MILWAUKEE — A teacher and coach at Milwaukee School of Languages has been removed from both positions after allegedly slapping a student during an athletic practice before holiday break.

The school's principal, Dr. Juan Baez, sent a letter to family and staff stating that the athletic director "immediately removed the coach from practice," and said the person is "not currently working in the school."

An investigation is now underway, and an assistant coach has been appointed to lead the team, according to the letter.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Read the full letter from the principal below:

Dear Milwaukee School of Languages Families and Staff,

We value you as a member of the Milwaukee School of Languages community, and we want to keep you informed.

Yesterday, we received a report that one of our teachers, who is also an athletics coach at the school, had allegedly slapped a student athlete during practice before the holiday break. The athletic director immediately removed the coach from practice, and this individual is not currently working in the school. As with any such case, we will investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action. In the interim, an assistant coach has been appointed to lead the varsity team.

We understand that this situation might have been upsetting to students or staff who may have been nearby. If your student needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker. School staff may access the Employee Assistance Program to learn about available options.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support as we continue to make MSL a safe place for all of us. If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 393-5700.

Sincerely,

Dr. Juan Baez

Principal

Milwaukee School of Languages

