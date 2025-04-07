MPD investigating 'swatting' incident at school

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating what is being called a "swatting" incident that occurred at Clemens School located at 3600 W. Hope St.

READ: Students protest administration’s response after gun incident at Milwaukee School of Languages

The suspect reportedly provided false information that a school shooting occurred. Swatting is the action of making a false serious emergency report—such as an active shooter—in an attempt to bring a large armed police presence to a particular address.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson told TMJ4 there is no threat to Clemens School, and the fake call came into 911.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip