Students protest administration’s response after gun incident at Milwaukee School of Languages

MILWAUKEE — Students at Milwaukee School of Languages staged a walkout on Friday to express their dissatisfaction with the administration’s handling of a recent gun incident at the school. The protest followed when a 13-year-old girl brought a loaded firearm into the building the day prior.

“We all felt that it was unsafe that our school isn't doing what they're supposed to do," senior Jaydon Weber stated.

Many students echoed similar sentiments, feeling that officials did not adequately address the situation.

According to senior Hunter Kantin, no lockdown was initiated, nor were any announcements made to alert students about the weapon when it was discovered Thursday.

“There should have at the very least been a code yellow until we could’ve actually figured out if there was a gun in the building and turns out there was, so we could have been in actual danger,” Kantin said.

The incident unfolded Thursday when students alerted staff about the weapon. Police arresting the student involved and securing the firearm from the premises.

Many parents said they learned the incident involved a gun only after TMJ4 reported it online.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her son's identity, said her son was the one who first notified authorities about the gun.

In a text message, her son informed her that, “a girl brought a gun to school.” The mother recounted how she initially thought it might not be serious, since administration did not initially alert parents.

Later that evening, the school sent an email to parents informing them that an "inappropriate item" had been found, which has drawn criticism from the school community.

“It did shock me that it wasn't confirmed or anything,” the anonymous mother said.

In response to the incident and subsequent student discontent, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a statement emphasizing their commitment to safety.

“Safety is our number one priority. Protocols are in place to keep everyone safe whenever an incident occurs in or near a school,” the statement read.

As the students continue to voice their concerns, the administration faces increased pressure to enhance safety protocols and communication in light of the incident.

