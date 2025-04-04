13-year-old arrested after gun found at Milwaukee School of Languages, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was arrested after a gun was found at the Milwaukee School of Languages on Thursday, according to Milwaukee Police.
In a news release, police said a student brought a gun to school, and that the weapon was recovered without incident.
Criminal charges for the 13-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Milwaukee School of Languages is located at 8400 W Burleigh St., Milwaukee.
