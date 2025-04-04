13-year-old arrested after gun found at Milwaukee School of Languages, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was arrested after a gun was found at the Milwaukee School of Languages on Thursday, according to Milwaukee Police.

In a news release, police said a student brought a gun to school, and that the weapon was recovered without incident.

Criminal charges for the 13-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee School of Languages is located at 8400 W Burleigh St., Milwaukee.

TMJ4 will update this story throughout the day if additional information develops.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip