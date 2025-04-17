Abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront dismembered

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An abandoned boat that has become a popular Milwaukee attraction might soon be gone.

"I think it's kinda cool that we got this little artifact that you can mess around with and almost have Milwaukee identity," Christopher Grieb said.

The "Deep Thought" has been stranded between McKinley and Bradford beaches since October, when the Coast Guard said the boat's captain ran out of gas.

It's since become a tourist attraction.

"We're on a little bit of a road trip from Brookfield. We went to Discovery World and now we're here to see the sunken ship and look for treasures," Eric Thomas explained.

"We actually both went on it right away and it was before all the graffiti was on and there was stuff in the fridge like beer, open milk," Grieb said.

Since December, the owners have been working with Jerry’s Silo Marina to have it removed; however, factors including weather and ice have made the task more difficult.

It's now covered in graffiti and looked to be partially dismembered.

"It's in really bad shape," Jack Thomas said. "I was expecting it to be like the pictures. No graffiti, three levels."

The Milwaukee Corporation Counsel ruled Thursday that the county is responsible for the boat's removal. Now the county is just working out the logistics on how to get that done—and who is responsible for paying for it.

The County is now getting in touch with the boat's previous and current owners to work out the details. We're told the county wants to get the boat as soon as possible for the lowest possible cost.

