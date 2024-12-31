Efforts to remove abandoned boat near McKinley Beach to continue Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Efforts to remove an abandoned boat near McKinley Beach, left in October, are underway.
On Monday, the Coast Guard told TMJ4 that the owners of Deep Thought, the abandoned boat, are working with Jerry’s Silo Marinato have it removed.
However, the Coast Guard said the process is tricky due to factors such as weather, ice, wind, and rapidly changing conditions this time of year.
The boat, which has drawn a crowd for months, has since been vandalized, and someone even decorated it for the holidays.
The Coast Guard said the owners ran out of gas and left the boat while arranging for its removal. They added that since the boat poses no hazard—no pollution or injuries have occurred—they are mostly overseeing the operation.
Efforts will continue Tuesday, according to Jerry’s Silo Marina.
