Stranded vessel on Milwaukee's Bradford Beach draws crowds, faces uncertain future

A 40-year-old boat stranded on Milwaukee's Bradford Beach has become an unexpected local landmark, capturing the curiosity of residents and visitors alike. But as the days stretch into weeks, the question looms: What’s next for this stubbornly grounded vessel?

Jerry Guyer, a seasoned marine specialist with 44 years of experience, weighed in on the many challenges he faces in removing the hefty craft.

“It’s a 40-year-old boat, but they made boats really strong back then,” Guyer said.

The vessel has been stuck in the sand since October 13, after running out of fuel. Now, 79 days later, its presence has turned into both a spectacle and a head-scratcher.

“It’s stuck in the sand,” Guyer explained. “It’s a large boat—it must be 17, if not 20-something thousand pounds.”

The stranded boat has transformed into an unlikely attraction, drawing selfie-takers, curious onlookers, and local photographers. Jordan Snyder, a Milwaukee-based amateur photographer, has been capturing the surreal sight.

“I really got a chuckle over the Christmas decorations,” Snyder said, laughing. “Especially the stockings that are flailing a little bit.”

Efforts to free the boat have proven costly and risky. Over $18,000 has already been spent on failed attempts, including one daring try involving a rope that costs roughly $1,000. Guyer says the owners of the boat have stopped answering his calls and he worries if he will ever be paid for the dangerous job. He described the dangers involved with removing the boat:

“You gotta not stand in line with it because if it would snap on the beach end, that recoil would come back and slap you,” he warned.

“Could kill you?” I asked.

“Yup,” he replied.

With winter weather setting in, Guyer doesn’t see the situation improving any time soon.

“With the weather forecast and winter approaching, do you see any chance to pull this out in the next few weeks or days?” I asked.

“No, no, no, no,” Guyer said firmly.

While the boat’s presence sparks questions about potential environmental impact, Guyer downplayed concerns.

“They ran out of fuel, so there's no danger there, and it’s on the beach,” he said. “It’s not breaking up, it’s made of aluminum and there’s no other pollution effect at this point.”

For now, his primary worry is public safety.

“I’m concerned about the safety of the boat sitting there and people messing with it. It can be dangerous,” Guyer said.

While Jerry and his team work on a new removal strategy, Snyder has a different perspective.

“I’d be totally fine with it staying until spring,” Snyder said. “I think it’s a unique piece to our lakefront. I kinda like that.”

Perhaps even the most unconventional solutions are worth considering.

“Maybe a helicopter?” I joked.

Jerry laughed. “Yeah.”

For now, the stranded boat remains an iconic, if unintended, feature of Bradford Beach. According to Jerry, the Department of Natural Resources can only issue the owners a littering ticket for the stranded vessel.

