Missing girl found safe after more than a week

MILWAUKEE — 11-year-old Gabrielle Frier-Lee, who had been considered critically missing, was found safe. She had not been seen since Jan. 6.

According to her grandmother, Velma Frier, Gabby went to school but never returned to her foster parents' home. Her family reached out to TMJ4 to help spread the urgent plea for help in finding Gabby.

“This is not like her at all,” Velma emphasized. “Not at all. This is out of the norm.”

TMJ4 Northern Milwaukee County Reporter Gideon Verdin spoke exclusively with Velma on Friday, who confirmed that Gabby is now back with her family.

