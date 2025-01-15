'Bring her home': Family pleads for help in finding missing 11-year-old Gabrielle Frier-Lee

An urgent plea reverberates through Milwaukee as concerned family members seek the community’s help in locating 11-year-old Gabrielle Frier-Lee, who has been missing since Monday afternoon, January 6.

Gabrielle’s grandmother, Velma Frier, spoke to me while fighting back her tears, describing the heartbreak her family is enduring. “She doesn’t run away. This is not her,” Velma said. “She’s always happy-go-lucky, calling and talking with us.”

Watch: Family pleads for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl:

11-year-old girl went missing more than a week ago

The family’s distress is tremendous, and they are desperate for answers. Velma shared an emotional message directed at her missing granddaughter: “Gabby, please come home. Your granny will come wherever you are.”

Gabrielle was last seen near 35th and Cherry Street and is believed to have been on foot. According to Velma, Gabby went to school on Monday but never returned to her foster parents. “This is not like her at all,” Velma emphasized. “Not at all. This is out of the norm.”

TMJ4 Velma Frier





Gabby is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police reported that she was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes-themed winter jacket.

Frier family



11-year-old Gabrielle Frier-Lee







Her grandmother praised law enforcement and the media for their efforts to help find her. “Many questions but no answers,” Velma said. “I appreciate the police working with us and you guys helping us. She’s a good kid. She’s not the type that would run away.”

Adding to the concern, Gabby’s phone GPS location has been turned off, a behavior that Velma insists is uncharacteristic. “We have no clue where she could be,” Velma said. “We just hope that she is safe and soon returns home.”

Milwaukee Police Department 11-year-old Gabrielle Frier-Lee



As the family continues their search, they remain hopeful that someone in the community holds the key to Gabrielle’s whereabouts. Velma’s plea to anyone who might have information was heartfelt: “Please, please bring her home or drop her near home.”

If you see Gabrielle or have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department and help bring Gabrielle home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip