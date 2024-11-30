Miracle on 64th St. lights display in West Allis returns to help homeless veterans

WEST ALLIS — It’s become a special tradition for neighbors near the corner of 64th & Lapham.

Miracle on 64th St. returns Friday. In its third year, the display features 12,000 lights that illuminate this little slice of West Allis along with holiday decorations and inflatables.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and the elves also make appearances each night outside of the 24th and 25th when they have to return to the North Pole.

The nonprofit hosts this fundraiser all to benefit a cause each year. This year, donations will go to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative just down the street.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/miracle-on-64th-a-street-in-west-allis-is-glowing-for-a-good-cause

They’re also accepting food, gloves, hats, and coats.

“We're really out here to help the people and keep it local, so that's really what we're all about, is making sure we help the community at large,” said Santa Claus.

Mike Beiermeister Santa at Miracle on 64th St.

The display runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. all the way up until Christmas.

You are encouraged to walk around the displays. There are several parking lots nearby open for visitors.

Cash donations can be dropped off at the corner of 64th and Lapham.

You can also make a donation by going to any Landmark Credit Union. Just tell them you are making a donation to ’64 Street Project Co.’

This year, Modern Woodmen of America are matching donations up to $2,500.

Home Depot also makes a donation to help with the lights display.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip