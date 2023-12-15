Miracle on 64th: A street in West Allis is glowing for a good cause

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — If you plan to check out some holiday lights this weekend a street in West Allis should be on the top of your list.

Santa's sleigh appears to be parked at 64th and Lapham — an area that's been dubbed 'Miracle on 64th Street'.

"This is a walk through event," said Tim Riebe, the man behind the magic. "We want you to get out of your car!"

You'll know you're in the right spot when you see a tunnel wrapped in about 12,000 lights. You're invited to stroll down the street and get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"This weekend it will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Dec. 15th-17th) from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and then obviously the following weekend (Dec. 22nd-24th) but we're going to take off for Christmas," said Riebe. "Santa's going to be real tired at that point," he added with a chuckle.

And for good reason! With a sack full of lights he has been decorating up and down the block including a home that hasn't been aglow in nearly 30 years.

"She hadn't decorated in 27 years," explained Riebe. "She told me her husband was a regular Clark Griswold, but he passed away and she hadn't decorated ever since."

You might be wondering, why would someone go to all this trouble? This year they're collecting donations from people who come to see the lights on 64th Street hoping to bring some joy to a family that recently lost a mother and wife to stage 4 breast cancer.

'Miracle on 64th Street' has taken the necessary steps to officially become a non-profit. With the new status, Riebe says they were given a $5,000 dollar grant by the Home Depot Foundation, to help decorate. This marks the second year they're hoping donations from the light display will help out a local family.

"You really never know what people are going through in life, and especially right in your own neighborhood" said Riebe.

Cash donations will be accepted during the remaining weekends in December. Donations can also be sent through the QR code below.

Tim Riebe

You can follow updates on the non-profit's Facebook page.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip