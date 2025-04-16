Milwaukee's Project Clean & Green allows residents to dispose of trash for free

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) and Mayor Cavalier Johnson will kick off Project Clean & Green on Wednesday. The initiative is a coordinated community cleanup program.

Project Clean & Green will run through June 2, with collection crews targeting one zone each week, ensuring that the entire city is covered. Each eligible property can dispose of up to six cubic yards of materials, all at no cost to residents.

Residents can place unwanted items like furniture, mattresses, and household items at their regular collection point at the curb or in the alley. Yard waste must be placed in brown paper yard waste bags.

Items should be placed out by 7 a.m. on the designated collection day for the area.

Service will be provided to residents on their regular garbage collection day. Most items will be picked up the same day, though collection may continue into the following business day.

This program is available to residences with 1 to 4 dwelling units serviced by the City of Milwaukee Sanitation. Apartment complexes of 5 or more units and businesses are not eligible for participation.

Items such as appliances, tires, electronics, construction debris, paint, motor oil or other hazard waste are not accepted.

Residents are encouraged to use DPW Drop-Off Centers or MMSD household hazardous collection sites to properly dispose of those items. Residents can visit the city's website to see their assigned collection day and learn more about the program.

