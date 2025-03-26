Clean streets, dirty talk? Milwaukee alderman’s litter remarks spark community backlash

MILWAUKEE — Trash is a common sight on the streets of Milwaukee during the start of spring, and it’s something we can all agree is a problem. But it wasn't the litter itself that sparked controversy—it's how Alderman Lamont Westmoreland talked about it. His comments have left some residents feeling offended.

Lilo Allen, the owner of Bronzeville Collective, was upset by the alderman’s remarks. “I felt disrespected as a member of this community,” she said.

Westmoreland called out litter items like "tumble-weave," Black & Mild wrappers, Milwaukee's Best beer cans and Hennessy bottles. Some people believe these comments unfairly target specific areas of the city.

“You were absolutely taking down black folks,” Lilo continued. “And as a good politician, you want to be able to talk to your constituents, not at them.”

Lilo agrees that trash is an issue, but she disagrees with how the alderman framed it. She believes his comments blamed people unfairly. “It was condescending, it was disrespectful, and it was unnecessary,” Lilo said.

Alderman Westmoreland declined TMJ4's request for an interview.

Meanwhile, business owners in the community are speaking out, with some supporting the alderman’s tough talk.

Danielle McClain, who helps run Cre8tive Kidz Day Care, is one of those voices. She agreed with the message behind Westmoreland’s words.

“It was the message that got me, because I’m like, you’re right! It’s something I’ve been dealing with here,” Danielle said.

Danielle’s daycare is located in a neighborhood where trash has been a major issue. “Right now, there’s a condom wrapper, a condom box—obviously my kids didn’t put it there,” she pointed out. “It’s a lot.”

Westmoreland recently issued an apology in a written statement, but he also stood by his message.

"If any of my recent words caused offense, I truly apologize. That was never my intention. My comments were not about attacking any group of people, they were about calling out a behavior that is hurting all of us." he wrote.

His words, whether seen as a bold truth or an offensive generalization, have sparked a bigger conversation about the future of Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

Lilo Allen suggests focusing on solutions instead of harmful language.

“Let’s start neighborhood cleanups," she said. "Let’s bring in other folks and organizations that can help."

Danielle also has a message for the community.

“I think everybody needs to get up, take the Twitter fingers, set them down, and come outside and clean around your community,” she said.

For most of the residents TMJ4 spoke to, the alderman’s choice of words is about more than just litter. It’s about respect.

