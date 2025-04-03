Milwaukee County workers pick up nearly 1 million pounds of trash a year; spring cleanup is now underway

MILWAUKEE — This month, you might see workers in bright yellow jackets along Milwaukee’s highways. That’s because Milwaukee County has launched its 2025 Highway Cleanup, a vital effort to remove litter and keep our roadways safe and clean.

Hundreds of county workers are busy cleaning up the trash that has been piling up. TMJ4 spoke with Kevin Beasley, a county worker who has been with the county for five years. He said there are ways everyone can help make a difference.

"If everyone does their part, it really helps. I hate to see people throwing trash out the window," he said.

Milwaukee County Highway Director Eduardo Santiago explained how this annual cleanup project goes beyond just picking up trash. He said maintaining a clean environment not only improves the roadways but also helps keep drivers safe.

"Once the snow melts, you start seeing all the trash out there," he said.

Santiago emphasized the scale of this cleanup. He shared that county workers typically pick up about a million pounds of garbage throughout the year. And it’s not just the usual trash. Workers remove everything from plastic bottles to larger debris, including accident remnants left over from winter.

"Some of it is accident debris left over from winter, like car parts. It’s a little bit of everything," said Santiago.

Beasley said the cleanup is about more than just a job – it’s about taking pride in the community.

"We come across all kinds of things – weapons, cash, you’d be surprised. A lot of garbage flies off the back of trucks," he said.

The cleanup is a crucial part of Milwaukee County’s commitment to sustainability and public health. While county crews are busy removing litter, they also ask the community to do their part. Beasley urges people to be mindful of the environment and avoid littering.

"If we can all just be mindful, this belongs to all of us. Help us keep it clean," added Beasley

Milwaukee County’s cleanup efforts are just beginning. The focus right now is on removing as much litter as possible to prepare the grass for mowing. The county plans to continue tackling other areas throughout April.

"Remember to slow down or move over when you see our crews out here. It’s very dangerous for our folks who are picking up litter," said Santiago

