Milwaukee's oldest cemetery hosts reenactors, chapel service for Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum in Milwaukee will host 10 historical reenactors, a Chapel Memorial Day service and a local history tour on Monday, as part of its annual Memorial Day observance.

All events are free and open to the public.

The day will begin with a Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel, led by St. Paul's Episcopal Church Rev. Seth Raymond, followed by wreath-laying in the Garden of Honor. Taps sounded by bugler Bill Seaman.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., reenactors will share graveside stories and histories of late, notable Milwaukeeans laid to rest at Forest Home, including some of the cemetery's earliest burials.

A Milwaukee history tour by author and Forest Home historian Paul Haubrich will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1850 and now on the National Register of Historic Places, Forest Home is the oldest operating cemetery in Milwaukee. Thousands of veterans, whose service spans the War of 1812 to present day, have been laid to rest at Forest Home since the cemetery's founding in 1850.

