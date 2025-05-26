Memorial Day 2025: Ways to honor and remember in Southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Today is Memorial Day — a time to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Communities across southeastern Wisconsin are gathering right now to remember, reflect, and pay tribute.

Whether you plan to attend a local ceremony or simply take a quiet moment of reflection, there are several meaningful ways to honor the fallen today.

Here’s a look at some of today’s commemorations across our area:

Greenfield – Arlington Park Cemetery

The annual ceremony begins at noon and features the reading of veterans’ names, antique cannon fire, and a walk through the breathtaking Avenue of Flags. Small flags and carnations will be available for visitors to place on veterans’ graves.

New Berlin – Highland Memorial Park

At 11 a.m., the community gathers for a tribute that includes a WWII flyover, rifle salute and a full lineup of local speakers and patriotic performances.

Brookfield – Wisconsin Memorial Park

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can explore live music performances, military memorabilia displays, carriage rides, and more. Keynote speaker Robert Laplander will share stories from his research on America’s "Lost Battalion."

West Bend – Memorial Day Parade and Service

West Bend will kick off its annual parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Veterans Plaza honoring local heroes. Retired Army Colonel Christopher Kolenda will serve as the featured speaker.

Greendale – Memorial Day Walk

This quiet and powerful tribute will begin at 9:40 a.m., ending at the Greendale Veterans Memorial with prayers, Taps and a moment of silence.

Milwaukee – Wood National Cemetery

The Milwaukee American Legion Band will start playing at 9 a.m., with the official program beginning shortly after. The day includes a wreath-laying, rifle volley, balloon release, and flyover by vintage military aircraft.

Memorial Day is more than just a holiday — it’s a chance to pause, reflect, and express gratitude. Whether you’re attending a ceremony, placing a flag, or taking a quiet moment at home, today is about honoring the lives and legacies of America’s fallen heroes.

“My sister’s husband died in the Vietnam War, so I do remember David when I come down here,” said Tom Bentley, a visitor at one of today’s ceremonies.“All of us probably know somebody, or have touched somebody or met somebody. It’s nice to go back and really remember the real people who were actually involved in this kind of activity.

