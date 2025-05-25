Milwaukee DPW Memorial Day schedule for 2025

MILWAUKEE — Memorial Day is upon us and that means some government services will not be available for the day, like garbage collection and open office hours.

The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) is closed Monday.

Garbage and recycling:

No garbage or recycling will be picked up Monday and the collection days will shift forward after the holiday, so expect pickup to come a day later. A garbage collection schedule can be found at this link.

Drop-off centers will also be closed on Monday, but will open back up Tuesday.

Parking

No need to look out for parking officers, because there is no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement Sunday night into Monday and all day for Memorial Day.

Enforcement resumes Tuesday, but night parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. will not be enforced. Night parking enforcement starts back up Tuesday night into Wednesday at 2 a.m.

Tow lots will be closed all day Monday.

Water works

The Milwaukee Water Works Customer Service Center will be closed Monday for in-person and over-the-phone help. However, automated information will be available or if anyone wants to pay a bill, they can call (414) 286-2830.

Customers can also pay their bills online here. Any questions about billing can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or by calling the customer service line on Tuesday.

If there is a water emergency, customers can call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-CITY (2489). Service requests can be submitted here or by downloading the MKE Mobile Action app here.

Response times may be longer than usual, according to DPW.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip