Milwaukee's Jewish community prepares for High Holidays as strife continues overseas

It's been another day of concerned eyes on global headlines.

As Milwaukee's Jewish community prepares for Rosh Hashanah, Roberta Clark of the city's Jewish Federation tells TMJ4 that community support is especially important for this year's High Holidays.

"Right now, it's a time for the Jewish community to be together, to console each other," said Clark.

She says that consolation is essential following another year of global tension and conflict between Israel and its neighbors.

"It is upsetting, it is scary," Clark said. "We've seen so many people killed, we've seen so many hostages. We've also seen a lot of innocent civilians killed, and we are saddened by every loss. Israel has a responsibility to protect its citizens, and it's a very challenging time."

In response to reports of Iranian airstrikes on Israel on Monday and the rising rates of antisemitism, Clark says increased security will be a top priority for holiday services.

"We know that people often, unfortunately, retaliate in other places, so security is number one on our list every single day."

Clark tells TMJ4 that now is the time for everyone to exercise what she calls "radical compassion."

"We should be expressing ourselves, our concerns, our fears, but we also should be listening to others," explained Clark. "That doesn't mean we're always going to agree with another perspective, but we have to treat each other with dignity and respect."

As they strive for peace, like so many others, this community leans on each other to overcome uncertainty and persevere.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip