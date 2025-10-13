Milwaukee's first Veterans Village breaks ground to combat veteran homelessness

An empty lot at 60th and Green Tree in Milwaukee will soon become a beacon of hope for veterans experiencing homelessness. The city's first Veterans Community Project Village will feature 40 tiny homes designed to help veterans get back on their feet.

"We wanted something as veterans that was up to our standard for other veterans, and we weren't really seeing that," said Bryan Mayer, co-founder of the Veteran Community Project.

The organization, founded by a group of combat veterans, has already demonstrated significant success with an 85% rate of helping veterans transition from homelessness to permanent housing within 12 to 18 months.

The $11.7 million project has garnered support from both public and private partners, including Milwaukee Tool. Bill Malzewski from Milwaukee Tool said the initiative resonates personally, as his father served in Vietnam.

"We don't wanna leave anybody behind, veterans and homelessness in the same sentence shouldn't be real, right?" Malzewski said. "Showing them that civilians do care, I think, for a lot of veterans when they come home, they feel they're left behind."

The village will serve as more than just temporary housing. It will include on-site case management and a community center where veterans can access job placement, health services, and housing support.

"Now, they're connected to the community, and it's less likely they're gonna end up homeless. They have basically everything set up; every vet gets everything brand new," said Mark Solomon, co-founder of the Veteran Community Project.

The project emphasizes dignity in housing. When veterans transition out of the village, they take all their belongings with them to their permanent homes.

"What's most powerful is when they transition out, they actually get to take all of the things with them," Solomon said.

Veteran Community Project Construction to begin this fall



Community involvement is a cornerstone of the project. Malzewski noted that community members complete 75% of the work on these projects.

"Come out and be a part of it," Malzewski said. "That's what it's all about, helping all veterans in any instance they need."

TO LEARN MORE AND SUPPORT THE VETS VISIT:

WWW.VCP.ORG

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

