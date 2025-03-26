Milwaukee's Dad Doula finds permanent space at Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE — In just a few weeks, Joshua Liston-Zawadi will begin teaching classes at Dad Doula University in his new home.

Milwaukee’s only male certified doula is moving into the Sherman Phoenix this week.

“To go from being a nomad, in a sense, to having my own space is surreal,” Liston-Zawadi said.

Since 2020, the CEO of Dad Doula has taught his classes virtually or in temporary spaces, such as the Milwaukee Public Library.

“Dad Doula is a support for fathers or non-birthing people, providing them with the social and emotional awareness they need, education about what happens in their bodies, and the ability to be present, even though we don’t physically feel the baby throughout the pregnancy,” Liston-Zawadi said.

Valued at $350, the classes are free for those planning to become fathers or non-birthing parents, first-time fathers or non-birthing parents, parents who already have a child and are preparing for another, and returning fathers or parents.

“At one point, I was all those dads, so I felt a calling to ensure that I provide what is necessary for all those levels of non-birthing people or fathers to navigate what’s next,” Liston-Zawadi said.

Since its founding in 2020, Liston-Zawadi said he has helped 500 families and is looking forward to making a bigger impact in his new home by assisting his neighbors through the process.

“It houses a bigger paradigm shift: Mama's babies, Daddy's maybes—or the paradigm shift where fatherhood is optional and motherhood is not, when, in reality, fatherhood is just as permanent and necessary as anything else,” Liston-Zawadi said.

Supreme Moore Omokunde is a graduate of Dad Doula University and would like to be a father someday.

“I think it's really important that we are more intentional about this process as non-birthing parents, and this gives you an avenue to actually do that,” Moore Omokunde said.

Classes range from two to 15 people, and the course takes a total of six hours to complete.

Liston-Zawadi worked with the City of Milwaukee to secure grants and funding to offer the program and pay for lease space at the Sherman Phoenix. He is also collaborating with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to provide diapers to parents.

Over time, they will collect data for Ubuntu Research & Evaluation to analyze the cultural relevance and effectiveness of Dad Doula University.

To sign up for classes and learn more information, visit https://www.daddoulauniversity.com/

