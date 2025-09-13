RIVERWEST — After nearly two and a half decades of serving Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, the beloved Riverwest Co-op and Café will close its doors for the final time on September 21.

TMJ4

The local grocery store and café have been more than just a place to shop — it's served as a community hub where neighbors gathered for organic produce, home-cooked vegan meals and meaningful conversations.

"It's kinda like a little hub where everybody gets to see each other, you see a lot of local gardeners," Gianni Vaccaro said.

TMJ4 Gianni Vaccaro

Vaccaro, who has been a customer for 10 years, said she'll miss the people most of all.

"Everybody, like hugs, and is like, 'how was your day? '" Vaccaro said.

For longtime Riverwest resident Harvey Taylor and his wife Suzie, the co-op represented much more than a business.

TMJ4

"The beating heart of the community," Taylor said.

The couple is already grieving the loss of their Sunday brunch spot. Taylor even wrote a poem in remembrance of the establishment.

Watch: Milwaukee's beloved Riverwest Co-Op to close after 24 years serving the community

Milwaukee's beloved Riverwest Co-Op to close after 24 years serving the community

"Church bells are ringing just a block away. There's nowhere I'd rather be than right here today, Sunday morning at the Co-op," Taylor said.

Despite efforts to keep the doors open through loans and donations over the years, financial challenges ultimately forced the closure decision.

"The monthly losses are too much," Wendy Mesich said.

TMJ4

Mesich, who serves as volunteer coordinator and board member, explained that while sales grew initially, they eventually plateaued at unsustainable levels.

"Our sales, they grew and then they plateaued, and that plateau was way lower than it needed to be," Mesich said.

When asked if she's proud of what the community built at the co-op, Mesich's response was emphatic.

"Beyond. Beyond proud. Like it has been an amazing group of volunteers from the cashiers, to dishwashers, to board members and committee members," Mesich said.

Until September 21, the co-op will continue welcoming customers as the community says its final goodbyes to a place that served as much more than a grocery store — it was truly the heart of Riverwest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip