Milwaukee’s 4th Base bar brings home-field energy as Brewers battle in Los Angeles

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. – 4th Base, a sports bar and restaurant that has been a cornerstone for Milwaukee sports fans for years, is hosting watch parties as the Brewers continue their NLCS run.

The bar and restaurant was established in 1977 and is packed with decades worth of sports memorabilia, from stadium seats to a Brewers dugout sign hanging on the ceiling.

"Little by little, over 50 years, you tend to collect quite a bit of stuff," said CJ Papara, the bar's manager who took over from his father. "The more you look around, the more little bits and pieces of history you see."

Papara said the Brewers' success this season has provided a significant boost to small businesses in the area.

"The overall excitement. It just, it's contagious. So like, then everybody kind of gets caught up to it, the fans, the staff, everything," Papara said.

The bar is hosting watch parties for upcoming games, with confirmed events for Friday and potentially Saturday, depending on how the series plays out.

"There's a different energy when you've got a, you know, bar packed of, you know, 50 to 100 people all watching the same game," Papara said.

Like many of his regular customers, Papara is hoping the Brewers can make it to the World Series. He's also hoping for some inspiration from the late Bob Uecker.

"Hopefully he's looking down on us and can help us out here in LA," Papara said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip