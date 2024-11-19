Milwaukee's 2024 Annual Holiday Drive kicks off today

MILWAUKEE — The city and county of Milwaukee are kicking off their 2024 Annual Holiday Drive today!

This year’s drive will focus on supporting Meta House, a local organization that provides essential services to women and families affected by substance use disorder.

The drive will kick off with a press conference at City Hall, in front of the mayor’s office, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Where is City Hall?

TMJ4 Milwaukee City Hall

The Milwaukee City Hall is located at 200 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

During the press conference, Mayor Johnson will share details on how donations will directly support local families and individuals, and explain how the community can get involved to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those facing hardships.

