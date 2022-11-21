Milwaukee's 2022 Annual Holiday Drive kicks off

The city and county of Milwaukee are hosting their 2022 Annual Holiday Drive from Nov.21 - Dec. 12.
This year's drive will help youth and families through the Running Rebels and Journey House groups.
You can give a physical donation, an Amazon wishlist donation or a GoFundMe donation.
Physical donations include items such as:
- Coats
- Hats
- Scarfs
- Gloves
- Sweatshirts/Hoodies - male
- Sweatshirts/Hoodies - female
- Athletic clothing/jogging suits
- Snow boots for adults or kids
- Laundry Detergent
- Deodorant
- Shampoo and Conditioner
- Soap
- Food Baskets
- Socks
- Underwear
- New toys for children
Gift cards (Walmart, Target, Visa, Mastercard, Kohl's, restaurants, etc.)
You can donate the items at the following places:
Milwaukee County Courthouse
901 N. 9th Street
Milwaukee City Hall
200 E. Wells Street
Journey House
2110 W. Scott Street
Running Rebels
225 W. Capitol Drive
Coggs Human Service Center
1220 W Vilet St.
Children, Youth, & Family Service Center
10201 W Watertown Plank Rd
Community Reintegration Center
8885 S 68th Street, Franklin
City of Milwaukee Library - Capitol Branch
3969 N. 74th Street
City of Milwaukee Library - Zablocki Branch
3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue
City of Milwaukee Library - East Branch
2320 N. Cramer Street