Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee's 2022 Annual Holiday Drive kicks off

christmas
TMJ4
Christmas file image
christmas
Posted at 5:16 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 06:16:05-05

The city and county of Milwaukee are hosting their 2022 Annual Holiday Drive from Nov.21 - Dec. 12.

This year's drive will help youth and families through the Running Rebels and Journey House groups.

You can give a physical donation, an Amazon wishlist donation or a GoFundMe donation.

Physical donations include items such as:

  • Coats
  • Hats
  • Scarfs
  • Gloves
  • Sweatshirts/Hoodies - male
  • Sweatshirts/Hoodies - female
  • Athletic clothing/jogging suits
  • Snow boots for adults or kids
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Soap
  • Food Baskets
  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • New toys for children

  • Gift cards (Walmart, Target, Visa, Mastercard, Kohl's, restaurants, etc.)

You can donate the items at the following places:

Milwaukee County Courthouse
901 N. 9th Street

Milwaukee City Hall
200 E. Wells Street

Journey House
2110 W. Scott Street

Running Rebels
225 W. Capitol Drive

Coggs Human Service Center
1220 W Vilet St.

Children, Youth, & Family Service Center
10201 W Watertown Plank Rd

Community Reintegration Center
8885 S 68th Street, Franklin

City of Milwaukee Library - Capitol Branch
3969 N. 74th Street

City of Milwaukee Library - Zablocki Branch
3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

City of Milwaukee Library - East Branch
2320 N. Cramer Street

Learn more on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day