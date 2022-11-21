Milwaukee's 2022 Annual Holiday Drive kicks off

The city and county of Milwaukee are hosting their 2022 Annual Holiday Drive from Nov.21 - Dec. 12.

This year's drive will help youth and families through the Running Rebels and Journey House groups.

You can give a physical donation, an Amazon wishlist donation or a GoFundMe donation.

Physical donations include items such as:

Coats

Hats

Scarfs

Gloves

Sweatshirts/Hoodies - male

Sweatshirts/Hoodies - female

Athletic clothing/jogging suits

Snow boots for adults or kids

Laundry Detergent

Deodorant

Shampoo and Conditioner

Soap

Food Baskets

Socks

Underwear

New toys for children

Gift cards (Walmart, Target, Visa, Mastercard, Kohl's, restaurants, etc.)

You can donate the items at the following places:

Milwaukee County Courthouse

901 N. 9th Street

Milwaukee City Hall

200 E. Wells Street

Journey House

2110 W. Scott Street

Running Rebels

225 W. Capitol Drive

Coggs Human Service Center

1220 W Vilet St.

Children, Youth, & Family Service Center

10201 W Watertown Plank Rd

Community Reintegration Center

8885 S 68th Street, Franklin

City of Milwaukee Library - Capitol Branch

3969 N. 74th Street

City of Milwaukee Library - Zablocki Branch

3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

City of Milwaukee Library - East Branch

2320 N. Cramer Street

Learn more on their website.

