MILWAUKEE — Linda Muckerheide had been waiting months for a pile of downed trees and branches to be removed from her yard — left behind after a contractor for We Energies performed storm restoration work. Within 24 hours of her story airing, a local handyman saw the report and showed up to help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 80-year-old Milwaukee woman seeks help after debris left in yard for months

Deven, of Hart Family Handyman Services, volunteered his time to pile, pull, cut, and remove all of the debris from Muckerheide's yard at no charge.

Mike Beiermeister Brush pile left in Linda's backyard on her lawn

The contractor's focus during the fall storm restoration had been getting power restored to customers in the area, leaving the homeowner responsible for the cleanup. But at her age, Muckerheide did not have the means to haul the piles away. After hitting dead ends, she reached out to TMJ4.

Mike Beiermeister Linda Muckerheide looks at a yard once filled with brush debris. It's now cleared.

We Energies told TMJ4 they were planning to work on the removal, but Deven stepped in sooner.

"I just figured I got time today, might as well come out and give a hand," Deven said.

Mike Beiermeister Deven is a local handyman

Muckerheide was ecstatic watching the mess slowly disappear.

"He worked so hard, and it was so nice of him to come out and do it for me," Muckerheide said.

Watch: Milwaukee woman's debris pile gone after local handyman sees TMJ4 story

Milwaukee woman's debris pile gone after local handyman sees TMJ4 story

When I asked if it was nice to see the pile gone, she didn't hesitate.

"Very, very, very nice. I'm very happy," Muckerheide said.

Deven said he hopes his actions inspire others to do the same.

"It brings hope to me that if I can do it, then other people might start going out and giving a neighbor a hand, or a family member a hand," Deven said.

"Today was just one of those days I could come out and help out and get it done for her," Deven said.

With the debris now cleared, Muckerheide can look forward to getting her backyard back to normal this spring.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip