Milwaukee woman shares heating crisis as new online hub launches for Berrada tenants

MILWAUKEE — Camesa Wilder's north side apartment is constantly filled with the sounds of her grandchildren.

She cares for them to the best of her ability, but the challenges she faces have become overwhelming.

“I’m angry. I’m very, very angry,” Camesa said.

For nearly two months, she has been without heat in most of her apartment, forcing her to rely on dangerous methods to stay warm.

“I’m tired of turning on my oven just to heat up the front of the house,” she explained.

On Friday, TMJ4 saw firsthand how she's trying her best to keep the apartment warm.

The only room in her home with a working heating source is her bedroom, where her grandchildren also sleep instead of their own room.

“At night, everybody is in my bed,” Camesa added.

Camesa lives in an apartment building owned by Berrada Properties.

Despite numerous calls and conversations with the company, the situation has not improved.

On top of the heating issues, Camesa received notice that her rent will increase by $75 a month starting March 1.

“I’m on a fixed income. That’s a lot. I just think that’s not fair,” she said.

Attempts to contact Berrada Properties continued. On Friday, she and TMJ4 tried reaching the maintenance team, but the office was closed.

“There’s no way I should have had to call you guys five times, leave three messages, talk to someone, and still have no results—none,” she said, reflecting her frustration with the lack of response.

In response to ongoing tenant disputes, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection recently launched an online information hub aimed at assisting current and past tenants.

This follows a $1.7 million settlement with Berrada Properties.

The resource hub includes information on how to file complaints, a step Camesa plans to take.

“I have children that live here, and it’s not fair to them,” she emphasized.

Camesa hopes to be a voice for others who find themselves in similar situations.

