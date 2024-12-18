Milwaukee landlord Joe Berrada ordered to pay $2M to settle tenant rights lawsuit

Milwaukee landlord Joe Berrada has been ordered to pay nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit over tenant's rights.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the settlement on Wednesday.

More than $980,000 of the settlement money will go toward civil forfeiture. Berrada is also ordered to vacate and seal certain eviction judgments.

"If the joint finance committee approves it, it will go to the court and seek what's called a consent judgment, which is a court order that orders that provisions be adopted," Kaul explained during his press conference.

Berrada controls more than 200 limited liability corporations and nearly 9,000 apartment units in Milwaukee and Racine.

