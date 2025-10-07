Milwaukee woman faces court hearing for allegedly damaging delivery driver’s car over food order

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman charged with causing $10,000 in damage to a delivery driver's vehicle over an undelivered food order is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Janiyah Jones faces felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges stemming from a July incident at her Milwaukee home.

Prosecutors say Ring surveillance video shows Jones tracking down the delivery driver and damaging the vehicle.

Jones was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15, but it was postponed after she arrived more than an hour late.

Her hearing is now set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

If convicted on the felony charge of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct, she could face up to three years in prison.

