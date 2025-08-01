Milwaukee woman charged with reckless homicide after police chase ends in fatal crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is facing multiple charges including reckless homicide following a police chase that ended in a crash that killed an innocent rideshare driver.

Cera Wilkerson, 22, was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when police tried to pull over her vehicle in the area of West North Avenue and North Teutonia Avenue Tuesday night. Police say she "disregarded the lights and siren and increased the speed of the vehicle," according to the criminal complaint.

Police reported Wilkerson then continued driving recklessly, nearly hitting a pedestrian at one point in the chase, and then drove through a red light and crashed her vehicle into another vehicle at the intersection of Humboldt and Brady.

The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old El Moctar Sidiya, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a rideshare drive who immigrated from Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa, in 2023.

A passenger in Sidiya's vehicle sustained seven broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Wilkerson is facing five counts:



Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding Officer Resulting in the Death of Another

Second Degree Reckless Homicide

Second Degree Reckless Injury

Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding Officer Resulting in Great Bodily Harm

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

If convicted on all charges, Wilkerson could face more than 64 years in prison. A court date has not been set.

