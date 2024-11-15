Milwaukee VA investigating concern an employee handed out "White Privilege Cards"

MILWAUKEE — The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center has responded to concerns that an employee distributed "White Privilege Cards" to staff, veterans, and visitors.

A veteran contacted TMJ4, expressing concern about the incident and how it might affect their care as someone with a mixed-race background. The individual, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the worker handed out the cards as a joke.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee VA Public Affairs Office for comment and received the following statement via email:

“The Milwaukee VA strives to be a safe, inclusive workplace and health care center where veterans from all walks of life receive world-class health care. These alleged actions are unacceptable and do not represent our values as an organization, and we take this matter very seriously. The Milwaukee VA is investigating and, based on the outcome, will take appropriate disciplinary action. We deeply regret this incident and have followed up with the veteran to apologize.”

It is unclear how many people received the cards.

The novelty cards have sparked strong reactions.

“The reaction is a lot of anger, actually, and disbelief,” said Otis Winstead, president and CEO of the Dryhootch Great Lakes chapter.

“It’s not the platform or the place,” said Levi Marker, director of Dryhootch Great Lakes.

Winstead and Marker lead the Dryhootch Great Lakes chapter, a nonprofit that supports veterans in a safe coffee shop setting. They worry this behavior could deter veterans from seeking care.

“The VA is a great place, and I don’t want any veteran feeling like they shouldn’t go over there,” Winstead told TMJ4 News.

“My hope is that this is a learning experience,” said Patrick Riccards, executive director of Life After Hate, an organization that works to disengage people from violent extremist groups and online hate spaces.

In recent years, similar "White Privilege Cards" have appeared in schools and, in one case, during a police traffic stop.

“Is this violent extremism? Absolutely not, but I think we see, particularly in this country, that it becomes a very slippery slope with folks who begin to joke about ideology and then start adopting some of the thinking,” Riccards said.

Winstead is confident the VA will address the issue but emphasized the need for more cultural competency training.

