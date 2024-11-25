Milwaukee unites to feed families in need this Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Center buzzes with activity, embodying the spirit of giving and community. Among those receiving a helping hand is Quontella Taylor, who beams with excitement as she shares her family’s holiday plans.

“My son is going to make a jerk turkey!” she laughs. “Jerk turkey I ask? Yeah!”

Taylor, like hundreds of others, picked up a free turkey at the center, a much-needed blessing during challenging times. "Groceries are very expensive," Taylor adds, emphasizing the relief this support brings to families like hers.

This distribution event is part of a broader effort to combat hunger in Milwaukee, particularly in areas considered food deserts. Quin Taylor, a leader with Milwaukee Promise Keepers, joined the effort to ensure residents have access to nutritious meals this holiday season.

“This is considered a food desert,” Quin Taylor explains. “Being able to give out these resources, especially this time of year, is just a small token for residents in need.”

Cars lined up outside the center as locals patiently waited, each leaving with a turkey and sides to help complete their holiday meals. Events like this, Quin says, are about more than just food.

“They build hope,” he shares. “Regardless of your situation or circumstances, there are resources out here.”

It’s a collective effort. From Milwaukee Police Department officers to community leaders, volunteers worked side by side to uplift their neighbors. Longtime community advocate Homer Blow, who has been volunteering for years, reflected on the significance of the day.

“We’re here just to try to give a helping hand,” Blow says. “The key to feeding thousands of people today is showing that we can come together. The lines show just how great the need is.”

To understand the scale of that need, I visited the Hunger Task Force warehouse, where CEO Matt King provided a sobering perspective.

“Across all of our programs, we’ve been seeing a 30% increase at our sites compared to the same time last year,” King explains.

He emphasizes that partnerships with local organizations are crucial in meeting the demand.

“We’re serving over 50,000 people, and during the next week alone, there are a lot of holiday meals and services planned. We’ll serve over 10,000 people in that time,” King says.

Despite the season’s busyness, King reminds us that hunger isn’t confined to the holidays.

“Hunger is year-round and not isolated to the holidays,” King notes. “We need people to be mindful of their support throughout the year.”

As turkeys are handed out and families prepare for Thanksgiving, Milwaukee’s collaborative spirit shines bright. It’s a reminder that even in the face of great need, a community can come together to ensure every family can enjoy a holiday meal with dignity and hope.

Here's a list of Thanksgiving meal sites:

-Tuesday, Nov. 26th at Koinonia Meal from 6 - 7 p.m. (2944 N. 9th Street)

- Thursday, Nov. 28th at Metropolitan meal from 9 - 10 a.m. (1345 W. Burleigh Street) -

Thursday, Nov. 28th at Repairers of the Breach from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (1335 W. Vliet Street)

- Thursday, Nov. 28th at St. Ben's Meal Program from 12 - 1:30 p.m. (924 W. State Street)

- Thursday, Nov. 28th at Crossroads Kitchen from 12 - 12:45 p.m. (931 W. Madison Street) -

-Thursday, Nov. 28th at Harambee Kitchen from 12 - 12:45 p.m. (2600 N. 2nd Street)

