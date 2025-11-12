MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are facing significant disruptions to their holiday plans as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues to impact flight operations nationwide.

Milwaukee travelers feel the impact of government shutdown on holiday flights

Nijeale Wilson experienced firsthand the ripple effects of FAA flight reductions when her flight to Pennsylvania to visit her son was canceled. The airline rebooked her on another flight, but it landed much farther from her intended destination.

"I had to rebook, so because of that I had to drive an hour and a half to get to my destination," Wilson said. “It was frustrating at first, but of course, I roll with the punches.”

The disruptions extend far beyond individual inconveniences, according to travel industry professionals who are seeing widespread effects on their clients’ plans.

"When a plane doesn’t get from point A to point B, or a crew doesn’t get from point A to point B, it causes a ripple effect that can affect many flights down the line for days or weeks," said Abby Rosenau, a vacation travel advisor with Fox World Travel.

Rosenau has watched her clients grapple with delays and cancellations as uncertainty continues.

"There is a lot of fear and a lot of uncertainty right now because we really don't know. And even if this all ends — you know, the government shutdown ends — we don't know how long it will take to ramp back up to, quote-unquote, normal operations," Rosenau said.

A funding bill that would end the government shutdown is heading to the House for a final vote. However, even if the shutdown ends soon, there will be lasting effects on travel operations.

For travelers with upcoming holiday plans, Rosenau recommends several precautionary steps:



Know your rights as a traveler by reading the fine print of your ticket.

Call the airline ahead of your flight.

Turn notifications on for flight updates.

Come up with a plan B in case of delays or cancellations.

Wilson, who has now decided to stay home for the holidays, advises fellow travelers to exercise extra patience during this challenging time.

"Try to plan ahead — well ahead, more than usual. Try to get to the airport early. Keep checking your flights for those ones that might be changed at the last minute or canceled," Wilson said.

