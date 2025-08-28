Milwaukee towing company owner hoping for presidential disaster declaration after he faces immeasurable losses

MILWAUKEE — A lot that once represented Joe Kiesner's dream has become a painful reminder of devastating losses after recent flooding destroyed his towing business in Milwaukee's Miller Valley.

Related | Flood victims struggling with recovery hope President Trump approves federal assistance request quickly

"To be honest with you, I hate coming back every day, but I have to. I have no other choice. I have to come back, but it hurts," said Joe Kiesner, owner of All Around Towing.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

For nearly three weeks, Kiesner has been cleaning out the building that housed both his home and towing company near the Menomonee River in Milwaukee's Miller Valley. The water lines inside the building reveal the extent of the flooding that destroyed everything within, including tools, furniture, and approximately 20 vehicles. The entire interior will need to be redone.

Kiesner estimates total losses at over $1 million.

"To lose everything I've worked so hard for and I've tried to build something if something happens to me, it feels like now, I left them with nothing. I left them with nothing but clean-up," said Kiesner.

Watch: Milwaukee business owner estimates $1M+ in flooding losses, seeks federal aid

Milwaukee towing company owner hoping for presidential disaster declaration

The business owner says he has exhausted his options for financial assistance. His insurance claim was denied, FEMA does not directly provide financial assistance to small businesses, and the U.S. Small Business Administration only offers low-interest disaster loans after a presidential disaster declaration — which hasn't happened yet.

On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers formally requested President Donald Trump to make that declaration.

Kiesner is hoping the president will understand the situation facing small business owners like himself.

"He's a businessman, he knows —what if you lost everything and you didn't have any recourse, and didn't have any money in the bank, you didn't have anything to build yourself back up like you do now," said Kiesner.

For now, Kiesner continues cleaning and leaning on community support. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with recovery costs.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip