Flood victims struggling with recovery hope President Trump approves federal assistance request quickly

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers formally requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump as southeast Wisconsin continues to recover from historic flooding.

IMPACT 211 released new numbers on the hardest-hit areas the same day. Most reported flood damages were in the 53218 zip code, northwestern Milwaukee, with over 23 percent of households reporting damage.

Melissa Bennett lives in the 53218 zip code. Although the curbs are clear of flood debris, the neighborhood has changed. Bennett noted several neighbors moved out after the flooding.

Bennett's duplex basement on North 61st Street filled with several feet of water. Her video showed cars nearly submerged.

She says her car no longer works and mold is growing in the basement.

"I had to cover my vents with plastic and buy air purifiers because it was affecting my respiratory (system)," Bennett explained.

The single mother cannot afford to move. Bennett is borrowing a friend's car to take her son to school and make it to work, but says it has been hard.

"Every day I have a different emotion when I wake up. I try to pep talk myself and say, 'ok, it'll be ok, it's going to get better. It could be worse.' And then maybe an hour from then I'm like, 'ok how could it get worse,'" Bennett explained.

A joint preliminary damage assessment of individual properties in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties found 1,500 residential structures were destroyed or had major damage. The cost of damages exceeds $33 million, according to the Milwaukee County Executive's office.

"Anything would help," Bennett stated.

Like many cases, Bennett did not have flood insurance, and the insurance policy she has will not cover damages.

Bennett hopes federal assistance will come quickly.

"We're trying to help ourselves, but we need help. We do need help. Some of us can't get out of this by ourselves. We need help," Bennett pleaded.

If the governor's request is approved, more information on how to apply for financial aid will be made available.

It is important to note that a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) visit to your property is not required to qualify for individual assistance.

Local officials say the entire process can take several weeks.

