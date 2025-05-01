Milwaukee teens share mental health journeys through art at REDgen's 'Art of Resilience' showcase

MILWAUKEE — At the Saint Kate Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, vibrant pieces of art fill the walls, each telling a unique and powerful story.

The "Art of Resilience" showcase, hosted by the nonprofit REDgen, brought together 20 Milwaukee-area teens who used art to express their personal journeys with mental health. The event highlighted the healing power of creativity and sparked important conversations about mental well-being.

One of the featured artists, Yazmine Fernandez, a graduating senior at Pius XI High School, shared her emotional journey with mental health through her artwork.

"I was going through it, basically, mentally and physically. My body was tired," Yazmine said. For her, creating art was more than just a hobby—it became her lifeline.

Yazmine's story is one of resilience. She explained, "Now that I feel open and I can tell anyone about my mental health journey, I feel very proud."

Growing up, Yazmine struggled in silence. "I was hidden as a little kid. I had a lot of resentment towards my life because I never told my parents all the mental struggles," she shared. But art became a way for her to express herself and begin the healing process.

The "Art of Resilience" showcase featured original pieces from teens, each reflecting their personal mental health journeys. The artworks were deeply moving, giving insight into the emotional experiences of the young artists.

For Yazmine, art didn’t just help her survive—it helped her thrive.

"Art was the outlet I needed to get through everything," she said.

Lisa Marie Arnold, the Director of REDgen, spoke about the importance of using art as a tool for self-expression. "Art is a great way for our students to tell their story. Telling stories is a great way to connect, which is another resilience skill—having connections," she said.

Pius XI High School counselor Suzanne Lovinus emphasized the urgent need for safe spaces where young people can express their feelings.

"Art is healing," she said. "The message is—it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to say the word 'help.'"

The showcase and the art it displayed also revealed the vulnerability of these young artists.

"What is it that you see in these young people that others don't see?" I asked Suzanne Lovinus. She responded, "I see the vulnerability. I see that they're not faking it or making it up or seeking attention. They’re really reaching out for help."

For Yazmine, the path to resilience was only just beginning.

"Later on, I realized I had the courage to talk to my parents. I realized they gave me the support I didn't think they would, but it’s the support I needed. And later I felt mentally stronger, as a resilient person," she said. "The theme is resiliency, and this topic is very connected to me."

As the event concluded, Suzanne Lovinus shared a powerful reminder: "I had a student once ask me, If everyone’s going through this, why aren’t we talking about it? We have to start a conversation."

The "Art of Resilience" showcase served as a crucial reminder that mental health is a journey, and for many teens, art can be the key to finding their strength.

To support REDgens mission visit their website: www.redgen.org

