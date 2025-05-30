Milwaukee teaching aide faces pivotal immigration decision

MILWAUKEE — Yessenia Ruano's 14-year journey in the United States could end next week as she awaits a crucial decision from immigration officials on her trafficking victims visa application.

On May 30, they'll hear her case to remain in the U.S.

"At the beginning, I was like worried with different emotions. But at the end of the day, I said, Okay, it's going to happen. That's going to happen," Ruano said.

Ruano entered the U.S. through the U.S.-Mexico border. Shortly after, border agents deported her. When she tried to enter again, Ruano told agents she was fleeing from violence in her home country and feared for her safety, attempting to seek asylum.

She told TMJ4 in 2023, a judge ruled her case wasn't strong enough but they did not order her to leave. The deportation order stayed on her record.

This marks her third attempt to remain in the country legally.

Ruano said she's spent thousands of dollars on attorneys and countless hours doing whatever she can to remain in the U.S.

Her location is currently being monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She has a valid work permit and ICE officers are aware of her address.

According to records, Ruano also has no criminal history.

Earlier this month, Ruano received a receipt for her visa application and case number.

Despite being granted additional time for her visa to process, ICE officials gave her a deadline to purchase a plane ticket to El Salvador by June 3, which she has done.

"I have all the requirement that they ask. And now, okay, what does this? My Document. What is your decision?" Ruano said.

Part of Ruano's optimism comes from strong community support, which was prominently displayed in February when leaders rallied around the teaching aide at Alba School. Supporters even launched a petition advocating for her to remain in the U.S.

"I saw that a petition did a big, big difference in ICE officers when they saw the community support, and I was crying," Ruano said.

Now, she's trying to stay strong for her twins and for the life she has built in America, regardless of what happens next.

If Ruano is asked to leave, she will with her daughters, just a day before their birthdays.

"They have to say goodbye. I have to say goodbye too. I don't like say goodbye because my crying, or, you know, emotions, a lot of emotions, and it's good at having a good memories," Ruano said.

As for what awaits in El Salvador,

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not respond to requests for comment.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

