Milwaukee teacher's aide relieved after being granted more time for visa application

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teacher's aide, facing possible deportation, was granted more time to process her legal status.

Friday morning was emotional for Yessenia Ruano as she prepared for a meeting with U.S. immigration officials in Milwaukee. A crowd of supporters stood by her as she tearfully spoke about the uncertainty of her future and the heartbreak over the possibility of not seeing her students next week.

Ruano is a mother of 9-year-old twin daughters. She works as a paraprofessional at ALBA School in Milwaukee. She shared her story publicly as the possibility of being separated from her children grew closer.

While Ruano was inside with her attorneys, daughters, and some members of the Milwaukee Common Council, several people stayed outside as a show of support.

Voces de la Frontera has been working with Ruano.

"She, like many others, is not someone who is causing harm. On the contrary, they're doing good, and she's one of those people," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

Organizers say a petition urging federal authorities to stop Ruano's deportation garnered more than 2,600 signatures.

Ruano does not have a criminal background in Wisconsin, according to online court records. She left El Salvador in 2011 because of gang violence.

"They love her. She has such a warm presence, used to being constantly hugged by students, even faculty. She's a grand presence at school," said friend and co-worker Sandra Sanchez Segura.

Late Friday morning, Ruano walked out with renewed hope. She was granted more time to process her T visa application, which allows certain victims of human trafficking to remain in the United States.

"We do want to thank the ICE Milwaukee field office today for their communication and their collaboration," attorney Allison Mignon said. "We will continue working with Yessenia, working with ICE to find the best solution for her case."

Milwaukee Common Council members Alderman José Pérez and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa stood with Ruano.

"She (Ruano) has been entrusted by hundreds of families to teach and take care of their kids in our school system. She’s exactly the kind of person that we need to work with, support, and should stay here," Pérez said.

The timeline moving forward was unclear.

"Thank you all for your support, for your prayers, for everything. I love you so much," Ruano told the crowd.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not comment on this story.

